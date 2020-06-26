Jon Stewart Makes His ‘Daily Show’ Return In Interview With Trevor Noah

Jon Stewart talks Confederate statues, the politicization of the pandemic, what gives him hope, and his new film "Irresistible."

Jon Stewart is back in his old stomping grounds.

On Thursday, the former host of “The Daily Show” returned to the show for an interview with Trevor Noah about Confederate statues, Black Lives Matter and more.

Responding to the issue of protesters calling for the removal of statues to Confederacy, Stewart said, “I don’t remember the conservatives during the Iraq war when the Saddam Hussein statue fell in Baghdad, I don’t recall Republicans at the time going, ‘Big mistake! You don’t want to erase your history!'”

He added, “The statues are not from the confederate era, they’re from the Jim Crow era. They’re from an era when they built them to say, ‘Just so you know, I know they let you go, but I just want to make sure everybody understands, we will still subjugate you and bring fear into your life.'”

Stewart also said, “This should have been done in short order by a normal functioning society years ago.”

Noah and Stewart also touched on the politicization of mask-wearing to slow coronavirus spread.

“In this country we’ve set up parallel universes,” Stewart said. “In the multiverse where the Right lives, this is an infringement.”

He added, “Surgeons wear them in operating rooms. They don’t wear them because they drive Volvos and sip chai tea and listen to NPR.”

Stewart joked, “Next time you’re having an operation and the surgeon comes in with washed hands and a mask, be like, don’t be a pussy, don’t be some liberal puss. You take off that mask and you unwash your hands and you stick your paws in my open gaping wound. Because apparently sanitary conditions are a liberal myth.”