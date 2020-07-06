Usher Encourages Men To Be Emotional In The Face Of Injustice In ‘I Cry’ Music Video

Usher sees change on the horizon.

Over the weekend, the singer dropped a new video for his single “I Cry”, about the importance of men allowing themselves to show emotions, especially in the face of events like the death of George Floyd.

Featuring a single shot of Usher singing in close-up, the video also shows footage of Black men suffering racial oppression and mass incarceration over the decades.

Last month, Usher released a separate video for the song featuring footage from recent Black Lives Matter protests.

“This song was inspired by wanting to teach my sons that it is okay for a man to feel emotions deeply and to cry. Like many men, I was raised to believe that we have to be ‘tough’ and not show our vulnerability, which I don’t want to teach them,” Usher said on Twitter.

“While I was shut in during the pandemic and watching the death of George Floyd, the ongoing slaughter of Black men and women, the protests and the events that unfolded, I became very connected to the wider universal feeling of hopelessness,” he continued.

“Like many, I grew increasingly frustrated by how slow things have been to change,” Usher said. “I became very depressed thinking about all sons who have lost their fathers to police brutality, social injustice and violence; the daughters and mothers too. So I returned to this song and realized it was intended for this time, so I finished it and here it is.”