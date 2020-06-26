Watch: Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert Livestream Hosted By Dwayne Johnson

Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert, is a globally televised and digitally streamed special that will highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities – including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination – will air on Saturday, June 27 on Global TV at 8 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, The Concert will feature performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade. The Concert will also include appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

The virtual broadcast will celebrate innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere who need them.

The Global Goal: Unite For Our Future campaign was launched last month under the patronage of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The Campaign, also supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust, focuses on addressing the pandemic’s impact on the most vulnerable and seeks to build back communities and economies with freedom and justice for all.

Calling on individuals to take action, and asking governments, corporate leaders and philanthropists to make their commitments toward the fair distribution of COVID-19 tools and treatments, Global Goal: Unite for our Future aims to strengthen healthcare systems so no one is left behind in this pandemic.

For more information about Global Citizen and the campaign to support COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen. Visit http://globalgoalunite.org to learn more about Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert.