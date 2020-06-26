Chris Pratt Compares Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Laugh To The ‘Joker’

Chris Pratt had a few concerns when he started dating Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The “Jurassic World” star appeared on the first episode of Rob Lowe’s new podcast “Literally!”, and the host commented that, “Your wife has one of the most unmistakable laughs.”

Agreeing, Pratt shared the story of how he discovered his now-wife’s unusual laugh, telling Lowe, “The first time we started dating, the first few days she was laughing so much, like, I was like, ‘God, I’m really killing it.'”

He continued, “Then, she was really laughing. I was like, ‘Uh oh, oh no. Does she have an issue? She’s got a thing going on. This is why she’s single.’ I thought she was like the Joker.”

The concerns were quickly wiped away, though.

“It turns out she doesn’t have that issue. She just thought I was funny and it was really nice,” Pratt said. “For me, it really works because I’m always trying to make people laugh and so, she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it’s a good fit.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June 2019 and are now expecting their first child together.