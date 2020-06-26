Blackpink Breaks YouTube Record With New Music Video For ‘How You Like That’

Blackpink is back with an epic new track after a year-long hiatus.

The band dropped its brand new music video for “How You Like That” Friday, featuring lots of impressive dance moves and colourful sets and wigs.

The video broke the record for the biggest music video premiere on YouTube, the BBC reported, with a total of 1.65 million fans tuning in for the grand unveiling of the clip. BTS previously held the record for their February single “On”.

The K-pop group is set to make their debut appearance on “The Tonight Show” Friday, with hundreds of fans already waiting for the live performance of the song.

Blackpink’s new release comes after they featured on Lady Gaga’s “Sour Candy” on her latest album, Chromatica.

“I wanted to celebrate them because they love powerful women like us, and they also wanted to celebrate me, and we had a great time together with this song,” Gaga told Japanese outlet TV Groove. “I was excited to hear them interpret the song in Korean, and told them that the part was so creative and fun.”