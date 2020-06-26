Sofia Vergara Totally Supports ‘Complete Nerd’ Husband Joe Manganiello’s Dungeons & Dragons Club

Sofia Vergara approves of her husband’s nerdy ways.

Appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the “Modern Family” alum dished on her husband Joe Manganiello’s love for Dungeons & Dragons.

Commenting on his club of friends playing the role-playing game, Vergara joked, “It’s super weird. They’re really weird.”

She revealed that even under quarantine, her husband has been playing the game over Zoom.

“But it sounds fun,” she added, saying, “Joe is a complete nerd. I always tell him that he’s stuck in the wrong body.”