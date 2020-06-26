Tyler Perry Donates Van To Atlanta Organization Supporting Homeless Women

Tyler Perry is giving back to his adopted hometown of Atlanta.

Originally hailing from New Orleans, last year Perry opened a massive production facility in Atlanta and has made a generous donation to the non-profit organization Project U First, that provides health and hygiene products to homeless women in the city.

According to People, Project U First founder Erica Wright revealed that Perry donated a brand-new cargo van after seeing the group’s work profiled on a local news broadcast.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Is Paying For Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral

“Hey guys, I told you I had some exciting news today. Yesterday, after we aired on Channel 2, Tyler Perry called and told me he was going to donate a van,” Wright said a Facebook Live video on Thursday.

“I am so excited,” Wright said in the video, becoming teary-eyed as she was presented with the keys.

“Mr. Perry what you do for the community is truly amazing!” she said, addressing Perry directly.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Covers Grocery Bill For Elderly At 73 Stores

“May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace,” Wright wrote in a caption for the video, adding, “God’s Grace is Sufficient.”

A huge Thank You to Tyler Perry for donating U First a 2020 Ford Connect Transit Van. This van will allow us to serve so many people in need. Mr. Perry what you do for the community is truly amazing! May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace. God’s Grace is Sufficient.Projectufirst.org470-232-3019#TylerPerry#HomelessLove#GiveBack#AtL#UFirst Posted by Erica Wright on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Perry, known for writing, producing and directing numerous film and TV projects, has been exceptionally philanthropic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip For Struggling Restaurant Workers

In addition to playing for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who died after being shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer, Perry paid for the cost of groceries for Atlanta seniors at more than 70 stores and recently tipped the staff of a restaurant more than $20,000.