Rachel McAdams Dishes On Her Family’s Quarantine RV Road Trip

Rachel McAdams had quite a quarantine adventure with her loved ones.

On Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, the “Mean Girls” star shared what it was like taking a family road trip in an RV across the U.S. from coast to coast during quarantine.

Asked if she recommends the experience to other families, McAdams said, “I do. Actually everyone was saying to us, ‘You guys are crazy, why would you do that, that sounds horrible,’ because I have a 2-year-old. But it was so much fun.”

The actress continued, “We had the best time, we went through 11 states and the RV is a little worse for wear. We made a few mistakes along the way. It took us a little while to get the hang of it.”

As McAdams explained, they accidentally left the awning open one day and drove away, taking down a tree in the process.

In another mishap, the family’s collection of items for recycling burst open from under the RV in the middle of the road.

“All of the people were honking at us,” she said