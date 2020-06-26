Zoë Kravitz Talks Catwoman Role, Why Robert Pattinson Is The ‘Perfect’ Actor To Play ‘The Batman’

While filming of “The Batman” has paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, production is expected to resume eventually, bringing Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight to the screen next fall.

Kravitz discussed what it was like the first time she donned the iconic catsuit in an interview with Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket,”.

“It’s cool, man. It’s cool,” declared the 31-year-old actress.

“I can’t say it wasn’t cool, but I’ve been really trying to not think too much about just what that character means to everybody else,” she added. “Just because it can be distracting in the wrong way, especially when you’re trying to become someone else.”

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Admits Apprehension About Resuming Filming On ‘The Batman’

According to Kravitz, of all the roles she’s played, this one has received the most attention by far.

“When the announcement came out that I had gotten this role, my phone rang more than it has ever,” she said. “More than my birthday, more than my wedding, more than anything. So I felt that immediate pressure.”

Kravitz also dished on her co-star, sharing why she believes Pattinson is “perfect” for the role.

“He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on,” she said of his “Twilight” past.

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Reveals How She’s Staying In Catwoman Shape During Quarantine

“He’s a really interesting artist, and that is very much Batman in a way. We have the illusion of Bruce Wayne, and then we have Batman in the shadows that has a lot more complicated things going on,” she continued.

“So just in that, I think he’s perfect for this role. He can relate in that way, and he looks good in the suit, man. He looks good in the suit. That’s a good jaw line,” she gushed.

“But he’s just a great actor and he brings so much to everything he does,” she said. “I think that it’s a really hard role because people are expecting a lot. Also it’s restricting in a lot of ways. You’re wearing the suit, and you can’t see their eyes, and you can only move in a certain way. So you have to get really creative in terms of how can you portray a multidimensional character. He’s way up for the challenge and has really interesting ideas already. I think he’s perfect, perfect casting.”

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Did Two Months Of ‘Intense’ Training To Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’

“The Batman” is slated to debut on Oct. 1, 2021.