Sandra Oh Tells Kerry Washington Why She Wanted To Play Olivia Pope In ‘Scandal’

Sandra Oh was ready to jump ship on “Grey’s Anatomy” when she first read Shonda Rhimes’ “Scandal” script.

RELATED: Sandra Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda Sign Open Letter About Racism In Theatre Industry

In a new episode of Variety‘s “Actor on Actors” series, Oh sat down to chat with fellow Shondaverse alum Kerry Washington and revealed he had wanted to play the role of Olivia Pope on “Scandal”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I’ve got to tell you, I remember exactly where I was when I read that d**n pilot,” Oh said.

“Really?” Washington asked.

Oh continued, “Oh yeah. I was on ‘Grey’s.’ We were on stage five. Someone snuck it to me, I don’t know who it was, but I got my hands on that pilot and I read it and I was just like, ‘How could I play Olivia Pope?’

Understanding her, Washington replied, “Oh, for sure!”

“I remember going to Shonda, and it’s like, ‘How could I do this? What is this script? Could I do this too?’ She goes, ‘No, you’ve got to play Cristina Yang!'” Oh recalled.

RELATED: Sandra Oh, John Cho And The Cast Of ‘Over The Moon’ Talk Bringing Asian Representation To Animation

Oh also shared what it’s like being the only American working on the “Killing Eve” set.

“I think being the only American on that set, in Europe, informed me more than the physicality,” she said. “I’ve not even really talked about this, but there is something about constantly feeling like the observer or the outsider. I feel like Eve speaks slightly different than I speak. I feel like it’s the American who has settled in the U.K. for 15 years. A lot of my friends, who mostly are Canadian, who have been settled there for 20 years, they actually strangely have this weird kind of Scottish-y accent.”