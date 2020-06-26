Sia Calls For Justice For Breonna Taylor And Elijah McClain During ‘GMA’ Appearance

By Becca Longmire.

Twitter/GMA

Sia revealed how you can take action in terms of getting justice for Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain during an interview on “Good Morning America” Friday.

The musician acknowledged the pair’s horrific deaths at the hands of police, with her providing viewers with email addresses, urging for swift action.

Sia said, “It just feels more important to me than entertainment right now.”

She also performed her hit song “Together”, with her being joined by Maddie Ziegler for the “GMA Summer Concert Series”.

Sia is one of many celebrities speaking out about Taylor and McClain’s deaths amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

The likes of Jada Pinkett Smith and Common were among the speakers at a “Justice for Breonna Taylor” rally Thursday.

