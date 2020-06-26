Eazy-E’s Daughters Are Fighting Over A Megan Thee Stallion Song

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest song has created a bit of uneasiness in Eazy-E’s family.

This week, the rapper dropped her latest single “Girls in the Hood”, which pays tribute to Eazy-E and NWA’s classic song “Boyz-N-The-Hood”.

HOTTIES GET READY 🔥🔥🔥 MIDNIGHT YALL BETTER GO TF OFF #GirlsintheHood pic.twitter.com/HSf2mL3YDl — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 25, 2020

But amid all the fan celebration, Eazy-E’s daughter Henree Wright, also known as Remarkable, took shots at the single, complaining that her father’s team refuses to her own requests to sample his music.

But the drama wasn’t done there. Eazy-E’s other daughter Ebie Wright, called out her sister for the post in a video on Twitter.

Eazy E’s daughter Ebie speaks out in support of Megan Thee Stallion regarding her song #GirlsInTheHood and against her sister. She says she doesn’t know the other daughter, Ree, and feels like she’s “clout chasing”: “I don’t know her, my father didn’t know her.” pic.twitter.com/Ru8Sos9dkX — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 25, 2020

“I don’t know her, my father didn’t know,” Ebie said. “And it’s really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she’s the first running to the internet to speak up, as if she’s the spokesperson for my father or family. It’s really, really fucking weird … The only person who has been fighting, and is still fighting to this day, for my father’s estate is me. Me and my mother…”

Things got even more heated with ReeMarkable’s response.

“It is so sad that your own blood can get on the internet and try to bash you ’cause they jealous and envious of you. Ain’t you 30 years old?” she said. “… Every time I get posted by a blog, or I’m on television, or my music is doing well, you get sad or depressed or mad—you and your momma. What’s up with y’all? I’m your sister. We ain’t family, but we’re blood.”

Ebie had the final word, though, in a series of Instagram Stories shutting down the feud.