Eazy-E’s Daughters Are Fighting Over A Megan Thee Stallion Song

By Corey Atad.

Eazy-E. Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion’s latest song has created a bit of uneasiness in Eazy-E’s family.

This week, the rapper dropped her latest single “Girls in the Hood”, which pays tribute to Eazy-E and NWA’s classic song “Boyz-N-The-Hood”.

But amid all the fan celebration, Eazy-E’s daughter Henree Wright, also known as Remarkable, took shots at the single, complaining that her father’s team refuses to her own requests to sample his music.

But the drama wasn’t done there. Eazy-E’s other daughter Ebie Wright, called out her sister for the post in a video on Twitter.

“I don’t know her, my father didn’t know,” Ebie said. “And it’s really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she’s the first running to the internet to speak up, as if she’s the spokesperson for my father or family. It’s really, really fucking weird … The only person who has been fighting, and is still fighting to this day, for my father’s estate is me. Me and my mother…”

Things got even more heated with ReeMarkable’s response.

“It is so sad that your own blood can get on the internet and try to bash you ’cause they jealous and envious of you. Ain’t you 30 years old?” she said. “… Every time I get posted by a blog, or I’m on television, or my music is doing well, you get sad or depressed or mad—you and your momma. What’s up with y’all? I’m your sister. We ain’t family, but we’re blood.”

Ebie had the final word, though, in a series of Instagram Stories shutting down the feud.

