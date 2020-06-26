Eazy-E’s Daughters Are Fighting Over A Megan Thee Stallion Song

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest song has created a bit of uneasiness in Eazy-E’s family.
This week, the rapper dropped her latest single “Girls in the Hood”, which pays tribute to Eazy-E and NWA’s classic song “Boyz-N-The-Hood”.
HOTTIES GET READY 🔥🔥🔥 MIDNIGHT YALL BETTER GO TF OFF #GirlsintheHood pic.twitter.com/HSf2mL3YDl
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 25, 2020
But amid all the fan celebration, Eazy-E’s daughter Henree Wright, also known as Remarkable, took shots at the single, complaining that her father’s team refuses to her own requests to sample his music.
View this post on Instagram
So tired of the bullshit games we gotta keep playing , I'm done being quite ! We want involvement when it come to our daddy , tired of my sister crying about the unfairness . I'm fed the fuck up … WE EAT OFF NOTHING MY DADDY LEFT BEHIND. What ever y'all see Us have we hustled to get . Shit too lame we get papers thrown at us but others don't . We just wanna be apart of the legacy too …
But the drama wasn’t done there. Eazy-E’s other daughter Ebie Wright, called out her sister for the post in a video on Twitter.
Eazy E's daughter Ebie speaks out in support of Megan Thee Stallion regarding her song #GirlsInTheHood and against her sister. She says she doesn't know the other daughter, Ree, and feels like she's "clout chasing":

"I don't know her, my father didn't know her." pic.twitter.com/Ru8Sos9dkX
“I don’t know her, my father didn’t know her.” pic.twitter.com/Ru8Sos9dkX
— THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 25, 2020
“I don’t know her, my father didn’t know,” Ebie said. “And it’s really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she’s the first running to the internet to speak up, as if she’s the spokesperson for my father or family. It’s really, really fucking weird … The only person who has been fighting, and is still fighting to this day, for my father’s estate is me. Me and my mother…”
Things got even more heated with ReeMarkable’s response.
“It is so sad that your own blood can get on the internet and try to bash you ’cause they jealous and envious of you. Ain’t you 30 years old?” she said. “… Every time I get posted by a blog, or I’m on television, or my music is doing well, you get sad or depressed or mad—you and your momma. What’s up with y’all? I’m your sister. We ain’t family, but we’re blood.”
View this post on Instagram
The past 10 years this girl has been delusional. ebie you gotta grow up . We got bigger things to handle . Stop with the jealous shit . I'm sparing you. I'm being kind cause I was raised right . And I don't beef on the internet . I was raised in the streets & that's not how we handle people . We don't do this cap Ass shit you on. NO BODY GIVES AF ABOUT WHAT YOU TRYIN TO DO!!!! They laughing at you . 🧡 love you though imma pray for you . I promise I wasn't going to go hard on you . And I'm not going back and forth on ig. Bang my line . Been saying that since day one BIG SIS 🦁 OH AND I FUCKIN LOVE @theestallion …. don't misconstrue my words .
Ebie had the final word, though, in a series of Instagram Stories shutting down the feud.