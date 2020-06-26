Kelly Clarkson Covers The Chicks On Kellyoke After Band’s Name Change

Kelly Clarkson sang her heart out during her performance of a country classic on the latest latest instalment of “Kellyoke” on Friday. The music star tipped her hat to The Chicks, by belting out a beautiful rendition of their classic 1999 song, “Cowboy Take Me Away.”

It’s been a big week for The Chicks, who have dropped the word “Dixie” from their band name due to its association with slavery.

“We want to meet the moment,” they said in a statement announcing the news on Thursday.

The country music trio also released a brand new song, “March March,” alongside the announcement.

