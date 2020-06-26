Kelly Clarkson Covers The Chicks On Kellyoke After Band’s Name Change

Kelly Clarkson sang her heart out during her performance of a country classic on the latest latest instalment of “Kellyoke” on Friday.
The music star tipped her hat to The Chicks, by belting out a beautiful rendition of their classic 1999 song, “Cowboy Take Me Away.”
It’s been a big week for The Chicks, who have dropped the word “Dixie” from their band name due to its association with slavery.
“We want to meet the moment,” they said in a statement announcing the news on Thursday.
The country music trio also released a brand new song, “March March,” alongside the announcement.
The band’s name change follows fellow country trio Lady Antebellum, after they changed their name to Lady A due to the word “antebellum”s ties to slavery.
In an Instagram post explaining the decision, Lady A said: “We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery.”