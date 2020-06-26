Billie Lourd Engaged To Austen Rydell: ‘She Said Duhhh’

Congratulations to Billie Lourd and longtime boyfriend Austin Rydell, who just announced their engagement on social media.

The couple, who have dated on and off for the past four years, revealed in an Instagram post that Rydell popped the question and Lourd “said YES!”

He jokingly clarified, “(Actually she said ‘Duhhh””) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”

Along with the news, they pair also displayed an array of romantic photos.

According to Us Weekly, Lourd and Rydell were first seen together in 2016, but split later that year. They subsequently got back together again.

Earlier this year, Rydell shared his feelings toward Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, in a sweet Valentine’s Day Instagram post.