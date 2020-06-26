Lady Gaga Officially Postpones Chromatica Ball Tour To Summer 2021

All those Little Monsters anxious to see Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour will have to keep waiting — for an entire year.

On Friday, Gaga took to Twitter to announce her six-date tour, which was originally scheduled to kicked off in July, has been bumped to next summer.

“The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021!” she wrote on Twitter.

“We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have,” she added.

If you've purchased a ticket already, you'll find all of the new information in your email inbox. I can't wait to see you there! Keep dancing at home in the meantime 😘 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 26, 2020

In a followup tweet, Gaga told fans who already held tickets they’d be receiving an email with all the pertinent info for the new dates.

The original six locations remain the same; the new dates are: Paris, July 25; London, July 30; Boston, August 7; Toronto, August 16; New Jersey, Augusut 19; and Chicago, August 27.

The brief Chromatica Ball tour will be Gaga’s first tour since her Joanne world tour, which kicked off in 2017 and continued through 2018.