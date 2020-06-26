Venus Williams Says Getting Equal Pay For Female Tennis Players Was Her ‘Greatest Victory’

She may have won dozens of tennis championships throughout her career, but Venus Williams has revealed that her proudest accomplishment of all actually took place off the court.

“That was something we had been working on since the 1960s,” said Williams in an interview with People. “It was long overdue.”

Reminiscing on some of her biggest achievements to date, the tennis icon recalled playing an important part in convincing the governing bodies of Wimbledon and the French Open to award men and women equal prize money.

RELATED: Serena And Venus Williams’ Dad Richard Williams, Will Smith Sued In ‘King Richard’ Movie Lawsuit

Speaking about her famous memories from Centre Court, one moment stands out above all the rest.

“The 2012 Olympics stand out as of one of the most interesting experiences of my career,” she said. “But all those doubles wins are so special to Serena and me.”