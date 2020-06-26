Venus Williams Says Getting Equal Pay For Female Tennis Players Was Her ‘Greatest Victory’

She may have won dozens of tennis championships throughout her career, but Venus Williams has revealed that her proudest accomplishment of all actually took place off the court.
Reminiscing on some of her biggest achievements to date, the tennis icon recalled playing an important part in convincing the governing bodies of Wimbledon and the French Open to award men and women equal prize money.
“That was something we had been working on since the 1960s,” said Williams in an interview with People. “It was long overdue.”
Speaking about her famous memories from Centre Court, one moment stands out above all the rest.
“The 2012 Olympics stand out as of one of the most interesting experiences of my career,” she said. “But all those doubles wins are so special to Serena and me.”
Recently Williams has been using her star power to speak out against racism and police brutality.
She added: “We need to make sure lives are saved and preserved — to me, that’s number one. We change that by recognizing and giving a voice to what’s happening in our world. We also need to address other invisible faces of racism, from how we hire to whom we cast on television shows.”