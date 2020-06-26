Zac Efron Is On A Global Adventure To Learn About Sustainability, Climate Change In Netflix Series ‘Down To Earth’

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Zac Efron’s eco-tour, “Down To Earth”.

The new series follows the actor and wellness expert David Olien as they visit France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, England, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia to learn more about sustainability and the impact climate change has had both on the environment and the population.

In the trailer, Efron explains he’s on a mission to “find some new perspectives on some very old problems,” which, as it turns out, involves geothermic energy, eating bugs, and a “community fartbag.” He’ll learn about alternative ways to collect water, food and energy as he meets with the “eco innovators” working towards sustainability and climate change.

Netflix

The eco-based travel series might seem like a stretch for the “Neighbors” actor, but he’s previously lent his support to environmental charities and causes, most recently hosting an Earth Day special for Discovery.

“Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with,” he wrote on an Earth Day Instagram post.