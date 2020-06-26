DaBaby Teams Up With Roddy Ricch To Battle A Zombie Apocalypse In New Music Video For ‘Rockstar’

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch have dropped a new music video for their recent collab “Rockstar”, and it’s a killer — literally.

The video begins with a black car pulling up on the side of the road, with a woman shambling up to the car.

When she turns to the camera, she’s revealed to be a ravenous zombie. As she pounds on the car window, the dark-tinted glass slowly lowers to reveal the barrel of a gun, which blasts her in the head.

That’s right, they’re in the middle of a full-on undead apocalypse that sees the heavily armed rappers taking to the woods to track the walking dead.

The video ends with credits rolling as viewers are treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the the making of the video, including the stunts and special effects.