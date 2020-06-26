BTS Brightens Up The World In ‘Stay Gold’ Music Video

BTS is bringing colour and light to the darkness.

On Friday, the K-pop group debuted the music video for their single “Stay Gold”.

The video opens with the band members in dark, deteriorating rooms as they sing, but when they hit the chorus, things suddenly get bright and summery.

“Stay Gold” will be featuring on the original soundtrack for the upcoming Japanese drama “Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation”, and will also be included on the band’s fourth Japanese album Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey.