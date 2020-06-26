Canadian Country Singer Tenille Townes Drops Debut Album ‘The Lemonade Stand’

Canadian country singer Tenille Townes has released her debut album The Lemonade Stand just in time for summer.

The LP, which you can stream/purchase here, has been produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town) and consists of 12 songs all co-written by Townes.

The musician shares, “The Lemonade Stand is a collection of songs that mean so much to me and are the way I see the world in this season of my life right now.”

“I want this music to be like a gathering place, where people can come and be filled up. I hope this record reminds people of who they are, that they are not alone, and reminds them of their dreams. This record is the dream that I had when I was a 7-year-old kid singing along in the backseat of the car. She would really be freaking out right now.”

Townes, who is nominated for two awards at the 55th ACM Awards and the 2020 Juno Awards, will be chatting with fans on her YouTube page starting at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT before the premiere of the official “When I Meet My Maker” music video.

The Lemonade Stand is officially here you guys!!! 😭💛 I hope this album takes you somewhere and fills up your soul a little. I hope you feel loved as you hear it. Thank you for being on this ride with me. What a dream. 💛

Listen here: https://t.co/Kux1lX1ggZ pic.twitter.com/I5xD9pBoVV — Tenille Townes (@tenilletownes) June 26, 2020

She’s also set to host her annual “Big Hearts For Big Kids” benefit concert Tuesday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m. CT from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Available to stream via Townes’ YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages, the virtual event will feature Townes performing songs from her new album along with special at-home performances from Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, Lori McKenna, Chrissy Metz, John Osborne and Lucie Silvas.

In the 10 years since Townes started the fundraiser, she’s raised over $1.9 million for Sunrise House—a local youth shelter in Townes’ hometown of Grande Prairie, Alberta Canada.

Proceeds from this year’s event will once again benefit Sunrise House as well as Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s Troop 6000—an initiative that supports girls without permanent housing.