‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

Scheana Shay is opening up about a traumatic time in her life.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, revealed she and boyfriend Brock Davies suffered a miscarriage on Friday’s episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast.

According to Shay, the couple learned of the “miracle” pregnancy” just a “few weeks ago”. As “VPR” fans know Shay has always been candid about her infertility, in fact, doctors have told her “it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on [her] own.” Last season of the hit reality show, the star documented the process of freezing her eggs.

RELATED: Faith Stowers Says She Thinks Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Wouldn’t Have Cared If She Had Reached Out Privately Before ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firings

“I didn’t think that I could get pregnant on my own. My AMH levels, for those of you who know what they are, were 0.28. That’s basically your fertility levels, and that tells you your egg count. I have very low ovarian reserve,” she explained.

Shay also revealed she planned a special surprise on Father’s Day to tell Davis about their little one, but she started “bleeding all weekend, and it wasn’t stopping.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Addresses Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing: ‘I Think It Was The Right Decision’

“Now I’m at home and I’m just waiting to naturally miscarry,” she said through tears. “I have to go back to my doctor this week so he can do another ultrasound. Because now I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mindf**k because I know there’s nothing progressing but there’s still something there and I haven’t passed it yet.”

The devastating news comes just days after Shay’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clarke shared their pregnancy news. The author revealed the couple are expecting a baby girl.