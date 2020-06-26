The Cast Of ‘Teen Wolf’ Series Reunites 9 Years After Its Premiere

Fans of the TV series “Teen Wolf” got a special surprise this week.

On Friday, MTV brought the cast of the series back together for a reunion 9 years after the premiere of the series.

Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig and more appeared during the reunion, sharing memories of the show, which ended in 2017.

Posey talked about putting on episodes of “Teen Wolf” during quarantine, prompting him to call for a revival or reunion.

“I was looking at it from from such a different perspective,” he said. “I cried at every single thing that you were supposed to cry at, maybe more. And I was really proud of every single one of us.”