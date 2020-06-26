Ariana Grande Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez To Celebrate Her 27th Birthday

Ariana Grande has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

Grande, who turned 27 Friday, shared an array of snaps on Instagram the day before her birthday, one being of the cute couple.

According to People, Grande and the Los Angeles real estate agent have been dating since January and are social distancing together in the singer’s L.A. home.

“Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days,” a source previously said.

“One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

Grande and Gomez’s latest picture comes after they made their first official appearance together in the music video for her duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U”.

The likes of Bieber and Scooter Braun were among those wishing Grande a happy birthday Friday.