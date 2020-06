Kanye West And Kid Cudi’s Animated Series ‘Kids See Ghosts’ Gets First Teaser

Kanye West and Kid Cudi are about to leave their mark on animation.

On Friday, the rappers debuted the first preview of their highly anticipated animated series “Kids See Ghosts”.

RELATED: Kanye West To Bring Yeezy Brand, But Not Sneakers, To Gap

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ANIMATED SHOW TEASER!! DIRECTED BY TAKASHI MURAKAMI

KANYE BEAR VOICED BY KANYE WEST

KID FOX VOICED BY SCOTT MESCUDI

SOUND DESIGN BY WILLIAM J. SULLIVAN AND SCOTT MESCUDI COMING SOONhttps://t.co/pbrK1tBYIm pic.twitter.com/oYhCaLjqgB — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 26, 2020

Directed by Takashi Murakami, the series is based on West and Cudi’s 2018 collaborative album, with West voicing his iconic bear character, and Cudi voicing Kid Fox.

RELATED: Kanye West Files Trademark For Yeezy Beauty Products

YZY GAP BEGINS

MOWALOLA JOINS AS YZY GAP DESIGN DIRECTOR

KSG CARTOON MURAKAMI CUDI

JESUS IS KING FILM ON APPLE JAMES TURRELL

YZY SPLY DOC NICK KNIGHT

FOAM RUNNER RELEASE MADE IN USA

JESUS IS KING DR. DRE VERSION

WASH US IN THE BLOOD VIDEO ARTHUR JAFA#WESTDAYEVER — ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020

A premiere date has not been announced yet, but the rappers promise it is “coming soon.”