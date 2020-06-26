Alia Shawkat Says That She And Brad Pitt Are ‘Just Friends’

After months of speculation around the status of their relationship, Alia Shawkat is shooting down rumours of a relationship with Brad Pitt, insisting that they’re actually “just friends.”
RELATED: Alia Shawkat Says She’s ‘Not Dating’ Brad Pitt: ‘We’re Just Friends’
Speculation first started after Shawkat, 31, and Pitt, 56, were spotted together at an art gallery back in November.
View this post on Instagram
Supporting arts & artist as usual 😎Thank you Brad Pitt for joining us🙏 Had the pleasure to introduce my great artist friend Martin Werthmann to Brad (please check out his work) . Had a very interesting conversation with Brad. Like is positive attitude 🙂👍 . Photo credit goes to my friend @yasemin.elmasla . . #arts #art #artlover #artistsoninstagram #artdistrict #losangeles #martinwerthmann #bradpitt #meryemuzerli #meralduran #yaseminelmas #brad #photography #globetrotter #entertainment #life #lifestyle #aliashawkat
“We’re not dating,” stated the actress in an interview with Vulture.
RELATED: Brad Pitt Not Dating Alia Shawkat Despite Multiple Sightings Together, Source Says
“We’re just friends,” she added.
Shawkat also discussed the influx of unwelcome attention that she received after the photographs from the art gallery emerged.
“All my friends were like ‘What’s going on?’ and sending me photos. I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me.”
Despite being famous herself, Shawkat revealed that she has never before experienced the type of “uncontrollable” attention as she did after being around the “Troy” star.
RELATED: Ellen Page, Alia Shawkat, Chloe Grace Moretz And More Join Immigration Ban Protests At LAX And JFK
“I’ve gotten press, but not like that,” she said.