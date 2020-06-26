Alia Shawkat Says That She And Brad Pitt Are ‘Just Friends’

By Sarah Curran.

Alia Shawkat. Photo: Dee Cercone/Everett Collection/CP Images
Alia Shawkat. Photo: Dee Cercone/Everett Collection/CP Images

Speculation first started after Shawkat, 31, and Pitt, 56, were spotted together at an art gallery back in November.

“We’re not dating,” stated the actress in an interview with Vulture.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Not Dating Alia Shawkat Despite Multiple Sightings Together, Source Says

“We’re just friends,” she added.

Shawkat also discussed the influx of unwelcome attention that she received after the photographs from the art gallery emerged.

“All my friends were like ‘What’s going on?’ and sending me photos. I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me.”

Despite being famous herself, Shawkat revealed that she has never before experienced the type of “uncontrollable” attention as she did after being around the “Troy” star.

RELATED: Ellen Page, Alia Shawkat, Chloe Grace Moretz And More Join Immigration Ban Protests At LAX And JFK

“I’ve gotten press, but not like that,” she said.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP