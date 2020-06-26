Mississippi Native Faith Hill Urges State To Change Its Confederate Flag: ‘A Direct Symbol Of Terror’

Earlier this month, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its racing events due to its controversial origins, while protesters have been calling for the removal of Confederate statues.

While defenders of the controversial flag contend it simply represents Southern pride, detractors say the Confederate flag is no more than a celebration of racism.

The renewed controversy over the flag in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests erupting throughout the world is particularly problematic for the state of Mississippi, in that the state flag actually hosts a Confederate flag within it.

RELATED: Bubba Wallace Responds After NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag At Races

A vote is scheduled to take place Friday in the Mississippi legislature on whether to remove the Confederate flag from the state’s flag.

Faith Hill, who was born in Mississippi, is among those to call on the state to change the flag, and she took to Twitter to let her voice be heard by urging the state lawmakers “to change the state flag.”

To the Mississippi legislature: It’s time to change the state flag. I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music. — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 25, 2020

In a pair of followup tweets, the country star expressed her understanding that “many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our Black brothers and sisters.”

I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters. — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 25, 2020

Also supporting the cause is Paramore singer/keyboardist Hayley Williams, who was likewise born and raised in Mississippi, appealing to legislators vote for “a new flag, one that represents ALL of the citizens of MS.”

tomorrow, legislators in my birthstate have a chance to take action with a big first step… so tonight, i am appealing to the Mississippi legislature to vote tomorrow (Friday, June 26) on a new flag, one that represents ALL of the citizens of MS.#TakeItDownMS — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) June 26, 2020