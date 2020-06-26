Elton John, Adam Lambert And More Celebrate History Of Pride With Virtual Event ‘Out Now Live’

Elton John, Adam Lambert and other prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community have come together for a good cause.

As Pride month comes to an end, Condé Nast’s LGBTQ+ brand Them hosted “Out Now Live” earlier this week, a live celebration honouring the spirit and history of Pride.

“Out Now Live” also raised money for the Ali Forney Center, a New York City-based organization that aids LGBTQ+ youth.

Joining John and Lambert were Antoni Porowski, Billy Eichner, Bob the Drag Queen, Cara Delevingne, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cynthia Nixon, David Furnish, Evan Rachel Wood, Hayley Kiyoko, Michael Kors, Raven-Symoné, Tituss Burgess, Tommy Dorfman, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, Zac Posen, Zachary Quinto and more.

During the livestream, the special guests got to speak on their own advocacy work for the community.

“It’s so important we take the time to acknowledge the progress that has been made to create a more equal, diverse and loving world, whilst we recognize and advocate for those who are still fighting for LGBTQ+ rights around the world,” John said beside longtime husband, Furnish. “Through my AIDS foundation, we commit to not leave anyone behind. We want a future where people of all races, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or substance abuse history has an opportunity to live free from HIV discrimination, injustice, and mistreatment. We see you. We love you. And we are here for you.”

Lambert joined in on the conversation to say, “The LGBTQ+ community has been putting up with crazy obstacles for hundreds of years. We know what resilience looks like.”

Evan Rachel Wood added, “As long as we keep being seen and keep being heard, we can’t be stopped.”

Meanwhile, Billy Eichner urged people to vote, “We cannot stay in this place any longer. We need to get back to a place where we have compassionate adults leading us.”

See the full livestream above.