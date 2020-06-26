Nathan Davis Jr. Speaks Out After Being Allegedly Racially Profiled And Accused Of Having A Gun On Airplane

Nathan Davis Jr. has filed a lawsuit after he was allegedly accused of possessing a gun and kicked off an airplane last December.

The “Detroit” actor revealed that the incident left him feeling “humiliated,” in a new interview with Variety.

“I was embarrassed. Just feeling so powerless and that my life didn’t matter, it really took a toll on me,” he said. “I’m having PTSD moments. I break down every time I’m talking about the situation to people.”

Davis explained that he was thrown off the plane after a flight attendant told him he was playing music too loudly and falsely accused him of being on possession a gun.

He claims that the incident was racially motivated.

“I was extremely fearful,” Davis continued. “I honestly felt like there was nobody there that had my back. I was the only Black man on the plane.”

The TikTok celebrity is now asking for over $10 million worth of damages in a a racial discrimination lawsuit against United Airlines, ExpressJet Airlines (which operates as United Express, on behalf of United) and ManaAir.

In a statement issued to Variety, Matthew Parsons, manager of corporate communications for ExpressJet Airlines said: “While we cannot comment on active litigation, ExpressJet does not tolerate racism and we are investigating this incident to better understand what occurred onboard our aircraft in December.”

Discussing why he has decided to speak out about the incident now, 26-year-old Davis said: “I feel like that I needed to talk about the situation to kind of show people that no matter how much money or fame you have, as a Black man, we’re still gonna have a target on our backs.”

He added: “And I don’t want another person to go through this situation who doesn’t have the platform that I have.”