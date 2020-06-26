Chrissy Teigen Shows The Results Of Her Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen assured fans she was doing okay as she shared an update on Instagram following her recent breast implant removal surgery.

Teigen lowered her towel to show people the results of the operation in a Story posted Thursday.

She insisted she’s been doing “so well” and knows she’s been quiet on social media, but said she’s just been enjoying the time with her kids.

“We’re having so much fun at the house and lots of tea parties and cupcake making,” the cookbook author shared.

Teigen then said, “I feel good, so don’t worry about me. And here’s my new boob. Yay!”

Teigen, now 34, previously told Glamour U.K.: “Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20-years-old.”

“It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Her husband, John Legend, recently gave an update on her surgery in an interview with OprahMag.com.

“We’ve had a lot going on in the house. [Chrissy] is recovering, she had plastic surgery a couple weeks ago that she’s told everyone about… it takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit. So I’ve been trying to help her as much as possible,” he shared.

He said of their kids, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles: “The babies have been trying to help and not sit on her too much.”

Legend added, “She’s still a little sore, but she’s getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father’s Day yesterday so I’m appreciative.”