Disney+ Launches ‘O Canada’ Collection To Spotlight Canadian Talent

Disney is paying tribute to the Great White North.

On Friday, the Disney+ streaming service launched its new “O Canada” collection, spotlighting movies and series featuring Canadian talent and characters or were shot in Canada.

Films in the collection include 2019’s “Aladdin”, starring Canada’s own Mena Massoud, along with “Toy Story 4”, “Doctor Strange”, “Remember the Titans” and many more.

The “O Canada” collection will be featured on the homepage of Disney+ for Canadian subscribers, just in time for Canada Day.