Lizzo Enlists The ‘Queer Eye’ Cast For New Animated ‘Soulmate’ Video

By Brent Furdyk.

Lizzo is ready to be her own “Soulmate” and she’s enlisting the guys of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” to help her do it.

In a new animated video for the track, from her debut album Cuz I Love You, a cartoon Lizzo is joined by animated versions of Bobby Berk, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness in a celebration of Pride and self-acceptance.

“Cause I’m my own soulmate/I know how to love me,” she sings, joined individually by members of the “Queer Eye” cast as she appears in various scenarios that illustrate the lyrics.

RELATED: Lizzo Slams Body Shamers, Shares Workout Video: ‘I Do This For The People Who Get Body Shamed Every Single Day’

In an interview with Elle, Lizzo says the message of self-love she imparts in “Soulmate” is something she takes “very seriously.”

“And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself,” she added. “I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television…by lack of representation. My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people. But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?”

Click to View Gallery

Virtual LGBTQ+ Events Taking Place For Pride 2020 (June 25 To July 2)
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP