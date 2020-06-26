Machine Gun Kelly Dishes On ‘Bloody Valentine’ Shoot With Girlfriend Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly seemed to get a tad flustered when asked about his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

Kelly, 30, was asked about Fox, 34, when answering fan questions for RADIO.COM‘s “FANDEMIC” Instagram Live on Thursday.

“What was it like working with Megan Fox in the ‘Bloody Valentine’ music video?” the host asked MGK at the 14:30 mark of the video above. The “Rap Devil” hesitated before laughing and answering: “Great work experience.”

“I was playing Megan a lot of the Tickets to My Downfall songs,” Kelly explained. “I don’t know… I had to… I had made the call the day before the video and I was like, ‘Can you come over?’ and then we shot the video.”

MGK seemed to confirm his relationship with Fox after tweeting lines to “Bloody Valentine” on June 15.