‘General Hospital’ To Resume Filming In July Following Coronavirus Outbreak

The cast of “General Hospital” is heading back to work this summer.

According to Deadline, the long-running soap opera will be back in production next month after halting filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While an exact date has not been revealed, “General Hospital” aired its last pre-shutdown episode on May 21.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Star Maurice Benard Opens Up About Struggle With Bipolar Disorder In New Memoir

“General Hospital” follows fellow soap “The Bold And The Beautiful”, which resumed production on June 17. While “B&B” was the first series to resume production following the outbreak, it was shut down once again.

Meanwhile, Global’s soap operas “The Young And The Restless” is targeting a July 6 return to production and “Days Of Our Lives” has not revealed production restart plans as they have pre-tapped episodes to fill time until the fall.

Upon returning to work, all shows must follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.