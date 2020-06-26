Shaq Looks Back At Meeting Kobe Bryant For The First Time Before He Was A Pro-Player

Shaquille O’Neal looked back at how he and Kobe Bryant first met.

Shaq was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week, where he discussed meeting Bryant before he was also a world-famous basketball player.

“Actually, Kobe reminded me of this story,” Shaq said. “I was in Orlando, and him and his family came in the locker room and he asked Penny [Hardaway] for an autograph, and I guess Penny kind of blew him off… this is what Kobe was telling me. And then he said he came up to me, and I was real nice to him.”

RELATED: Aaron Carter’s Song ‘That’s How I Beat Shaq’ Was Based On A True Story

Matt A. Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It wasn’t until Bryant reminded him of the story when he was a rookie that is all came back to him.

“I never knew that until he told me one day, this rookie, ‘You remember me?’” he recalled. “He was like, ‘I came in the locker room.’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that was you.’ I realize what I loved about him early on was he wanted the spot. He wanted to be the best.”

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Honoured At 2020 ESPYS With Touching Performance By Snoop Dogg

Bryant died earlier this year in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. The untimely death reminded Shaq to hold your loved ones close.

“Shortly before Kobe passed away, my sister passed away,” he said. “It’s been really tough for me, so I want to urge everybody out there, if you want to say something to anybody, don’t wait. I don’t care if you had arguments. If you love ‘em, if you miss ‘em… pick up your phone and tell ‘em you miss ‘em right then. ‘Cause I would love now to even call him and tell him, “Kobe, I’m going to post a picture of us winning the championship 20 years ago. Can you believe we’re that old?’ I can’t do that anymore.”