‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Drops ‘Actress’ Breakup Song

Chrissy Metz loves a good breakup song, so she made one.

The “This Is Us” star released “Actress” through UMC Nashville. The new song follows “Talking to God” and is yet another impressive example of Metz’s continued success in the music industry.

“Well thank God I’m an actress / he don’t know what’s on my mind / and even though I’m laughing/ I ain’t having a good time,” Metz sings.

Chrissy Metz. Photo: UMC Nashville

Although she can put her acting skills to creative use in her romantic life, Metz says everyone in a relationship has had to put on a “brave face” at one point or another.