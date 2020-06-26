‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Drops ‘Actress’ Breakup Song

Chrissy Metz loves a good breakup song, so she made one.
The “This Is Us” star released “Actress” through UMC Nashville. The new song follows “Talking to God” and is yet another impressive example of Metz’s continued success in the music industry.
RELATED: Chrissy Metz Reacts To Fan Theories About Kate Pearson
“Well thank God I’m an actress / he don’t know what’s on my mind / and even though I’m laughing/ I ain’t having a good time,” Metz sings.
Although she can put her acting skills to creative use in her romantic life, Metz says everyone in a relationship has had to put on a “brave face” at one point or another.
“I love a good break up song and I love the play on words,” Metz said in a statement published by People. “Obviously, I’m an actress, but we have all had those experiences where we put on that brave face.”
RELATED: ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Unveils New Single ‘Talking To God’
“When our heart is just broken, we act as if nothing is wrong even though you’re dying inside — wanting something so desperately you don’t have anymore,” she concluded.
You can stream “Actress” on streaming services and YouTube.