LeBron James’ Production Company Signs Scripted TV Deal With ABC Studios

The production company founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter has signed a two-year long scripted deal with ABC Studios.

SpringHill Entertainment was first founded by basketball superstar LeBron and businessman Carter back in 2007.

The company’s first documentary “More Than A Game,” was followed by television shows like “Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker,” which is streaming on Netflix, and “What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali,” distributed by HBO.

We'd like to Welcome you all! Take on this ride with US!

It's about the people and the process. I'm proud to have been a part of this process for the last 5 years with @uninterrupted @SpringHillEnt and Robot and proud to continue leading that process as The SpringHill Company. #MoreThan

“SpringHill Entertainment makes the shows LeBron and I want to watch,” said Carter in a statement announcing the news.

“We look at every project as a way to connect with our community and ask ourselves if it will entertain and empower them. We want our content to be insightful in every way. Disney is an incredible home for SpringHill’s future growth in scripted television. Disney’s variety of platforms, extensive reach, depth of talent, and diversity of audience opens up so much opportunity for us to keep creating great stories.”

Meanwhile, Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Studios said: “LeBron and Maverick bring the same passion and commitment to excellence to SpringHill as LeBron brings to the NBA.”

“We’re thrilled they’re setting up shop with us and can’t wait roll up our sleeves and get to work.”