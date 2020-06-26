‘The Office’ And ‘Community’ Are The Latest Series To Address Blackface Episodes

Following in the footsteps of such series as “30 Rock” and “Scrubs”, steps are being taken to address episodes of “The Office” and “Community” that feature white characters in blackface.

Variety reports that a scene from a 2012 episode of “The Office” that features Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) darkening his face while costumed as European folklore character Zwarte Piet is being edited out of that episode for streaming services and in syndication.

“‘The Office’ is about a group of people trying to work together with mutual respect despite the inappropriate actions of their boss and assistant manager,” said series showrunner Greg Daniels in a statement.

“The show employed satire to expose unacceptable behaviour and deliver a message of inclusion,” he added. “Today we cut a shot of an actor wearing blackface that was used to criticize a specific racist European practice. Blackface is unacceptable and making the point so graphically is hurtful and wrong. I am sorry for the pain that caused.”

Meanwhile, Variety has also confirmed that Netflix has pulled the “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” episode of “Community”, which features Ken Jeong’s character wearing dark face makeup to portray a “dark elf.”