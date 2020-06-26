Pink And Carey Hart Take Kids On Mini Family Vacay To Northern California’s Lake Shasta

Pink and Carey Hart are taking in some family time.

The couple and their children, Willow, 9, and Jameson, 3, hit the waters of California’s Lake Shasta to “unplug” and enjoy some boating and water sports.

Hart shared a look at their fun-filled day on the water on Instagram, showing off some impressive water skiing skills.

“Unplug. Got to do it once in a while,” he wrote to Instagram captioning a series of photos of his crew. “The family and I have been doing our best to maximize this COVID time by spending time together and doing awesome activities. This trip is one for the books. The lake never disappoints. Hope everyone is doing great.”

In a second post, Hart writes, “Not airborne yet, but still throwing some floaters.”

Pink shared her own sneak peek into the vacay with a snap of the gorgeous blue water and Hart.

“Lake Shasta has my heart ❤️ Along with that guy.”