Barack Obama Shares A Message Of Hope During Stonewall Day Livestream

Barack Obama is reflecting on the progress that’s been made and all that’s still left to go.

On Friday, the former U.S. president participated in Pride Live’s Stonewall Day livestream special with a message for people around the world.

“We’re almost 51 years from the night the patrons at the Stonewall Inn stood up for their rights, and set off one of America’s defining victories for civil rights,” he said. “All that progress is worth celebrating and reflecting on.”

He added that “protest and politics go hand in hand,” and said, “I hope you know that your voice can make an enormous difference. Progress doesn’t happen on its own, it happens because we stand up, speak out, and demand change.”

Obama concluded with words of encouragement, “Never doubt that the democratic story of change that we celebrate today is still possible, because it is. If we all do our part in our time, I believe that five years or fifty years from now, folks will gather to commemorate the victories we achieved beginning right now.”

A number of other stars made appearances during the livestream, including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Kesha, Demi Lovato, Hayley Kiyoko and more.