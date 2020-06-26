Margot Robbie Set To Star In New ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Movie

Margot Robbie is ready to set sail on a very exciting new project.

The Australian actress is ready to star in a new female-fronted “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming instalment will focus on a wholly separate story to the original films, which starred Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom.

Writer Christina Hodson is also reported to be lending her talents to the the project.

As well as working together on “Birds Of Prey,” Hodson and Robbie also teamed up on the Lucky Exports Pitch Program, which aimed to get more female-identifying writers hired by studios.

As one of the most lucrative Disney film franchises of all time, the studio has studio has spent years trying to think of ways to reinvent “Pirates Of The Caribbean” using new stories and talent.