Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Self Portrait She Painted During Lockdown

By Jamie Samhan.

CPImages
CPImages

Michelle Pfeiffer is working on her painting skills during quarantine.

The “Batman Returns” alum shared the self-portrait she did during “art class” in a green jacket with a yellow scarf. She is also wearing black-rimmed glasses.

View this post on Instagram

Self portrait in recent art class.

A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial) on

RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer Talks #MeToo Movement, Recalls ‘Inappropriate’ Moment With ‘A High-Powered Person In The Industry’

A number of celebs commented on the piece including Naomi Campbell who wrote, “👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾♥️♥️♥️” and Naomi Watts said, “🙌💫👏👏👏👏👏 Amazing!!!”

Pfeiffer recently shared another picture of herself sitting on a pilates machine with the caption, “Just not feelin’ it 😒”.

But she did earn an “A+ for effort” on her attempt at a workout from Ellen Pompeo.

RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer Says Landing Her ‘Grease 2’ Role Was ‘A Total Fluke’

View this post on Instagram

Just not feelin’ it 😒

A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial) on

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP