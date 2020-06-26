Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Self Portrait She Painted During Lockdown

Michelle Pfeiffer is working on her painting skills during quarantine.

The “Batman Returns” alum shared the self-portrait she did during “art class” in a green jacket with a yellow scarf. She is also wearing black-rimmed glasses.

A number of celebs commented on the piece including Naomi Campbell who wrote, “👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾♥️♥️♥️” and Naomi Watts said, “🙌💫👏👏👏👏👏 Amazing!!!”

Pfeiffer recently shared another picture of herself sitting on a pilates machine with the caption, “Just not feelin’ it 😒”.

But she did earn an “A+ for effort” on her attempt at a workout from Ellen Pompeo.

