‘Angel Has Fallen’ And ‘Den Of Thieves’ Sequels In The Works Says Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler is preparing to revisit two of his most beloved characters.

Butler, 50, told Entertainment Weekly that follow-ups to “Angel Has Fallen” and “Den of Thieves” are definitely on his radar. Discussions have already been had for the future of “Fallen” hero Mike Banning.

“Yeah, I think you will be seeing another,” Butler said. “We’re toying away with another really fantastic idea that we’re working on at the moment that obviously we can’t say too much about.”

Butler also confirmed that a script for the next instalment of “Den of Thieves” is feverishly being worked on.

“We’re working on that script at the moment, and I’m getting pages daily…” Butler said. “It’s a fun ride, spreading across North America into Europe and the diamond district of Marseilles. It’s very cool and has a more European vibe this time.”

You can next catch Butler alongside Morena Baccarin in the disaster film “Greenland” premiering Aug. 14.