Amanda Seales Talks Hosting BET Awards Virtually, Honouring Black Lives Matter ‘Throughout’

“What you can expect from the show this year is innovation,” Seales promised. “You can expect the same level of celebration of Black music and Black artistry. You can expect nuance and an awareness of what’s going on in the world. But really it’s about escapism without avoidance.”

In addition, Seales said the show will address the Black Lives Matter movement “throughout” the show.

“We would be a ridiculous Black show if we did not honour the Black Lives Matter movement, and if we didn’t honour it several times throughout,” she continued. “If I’m hosting it, it’s going to be Black everything.”

Hosting an award show virtually presents its own set of unique challenges, and Seales discussed her plans to address them in another interview, with People.