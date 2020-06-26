Amanda Seales Talks Hosting BET Awards Virtually, Honouring Black Lives Matter ‘Throughout’

Amanda Seales will be hosting the 2020 BET Awards. Not only will the comedian be making her debut as the show’s host, she’ll also be the first person in the network’s history to host virtually.
In an interview with E! News, Seales teased what viewers can expect to see in this year’s show.
“What you can expect from the show this year is innovation,” Seales promised. “You can expect the same level of celebration of Black music and Black artistry. You can expect nuance and an awareness of what’s going on in the world. But really it’s about escapism without avoidance.”
In addition, Seales said the show will address the Black Lives Matter movement “throughout” the show.
“We would be a ridiculous Black show if we did not honour the Black Lives Matter movement, and if we didn’t honour it several times throughout,” she continued. “If I’m hosting it, it’s going to be Black everything.”
Hosting an award show virtually presents its own set of unique challenges, and Seales discussed her plans to address them in another interview, with People.
“Well, we’re not in a theatre so there’s that. Also, the performers are being given budgets to perform, to come up with their different renditions of how they want to bring their music out, so that’s going to be different because they’re not on a stage, they’re in their own setups,” she explained.
“We’ve come up with some fun, unique ways to bring comedy into the space and to give love and reverence to all the years of BET shows and we’re definitely not taking any shortcuts,” she added. “Anyone who thinks that this is going to be the bootleg version of the BET Awards has got us twisted.”
The 2020 BET Awards air Sunday, June 28.