‘A Game Of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Eyes Summer 2021 Completion For ‘The Winds Of Winter’

George R.R. Martin is getting work done in lockdown.

Martin, 71, is looking to soothe the scarred wounds of many “Game of Thrones” TV fans with the impending next entry to A Song of Fire and Ice book series. The Winds of Winter — the long-awaited sixth entry of his novel collection — is expected to be published as early as summer 2021.

“I have to confess, after half a year of pandemic, I am showing signs of cabin fever,” Martin tweeted on Wednesday. “If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress.”

The world-renowned author linked to a blog entry detailing his writing process during the COVID-19 pandemic. One telling and exciting note from the post is Martin’s “hopes” to complete the book next year.

The author expressed his disappointment in being unable to attend CoNZealand in July, but shared his desire to attend the event next year “when I hope that both COVID-19 and THE WINDS OF WINTER will be done.”

A Dance with Dragons, the series’ most recent installment, was published in July 2011 after a six-year writing process. A seventh novel titled A Dream of Spring is also planned.