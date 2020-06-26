Britney Spears Films Workout Routine From Makeshift Home Gym After Burning It Down

Britney Spears is still managing to get her workouts in despite burning down her home gym.

In case you missed it, earlier this year the singer, 38, accidentally burned down her workout space after knocking over a candle. Spears shared the news with her fans via Instagram, “It was an accident… but yes… I burnt it down 🙈.”

But while she waits for her regular spot to get rebuilt, Spears is sharing a workout tutorial from her makeshift space – all about getting that “tight buttocks.”

“Hi guys, I’m in my gym today,” Spears tells fans on Instagram. “Yes, it is the gym that I burnt down. It’s still not ready yet but I’m getting there.”

After the short introduction, Spears gets right into the workout.

believe it or not really do help with getting a tight buttocks 😉🍑🍑🍑. I didn’t have time to show the full routine in the video …. but trust me it will kick your ass 🥵💪🏻!!!!! I hope you all are taking care of yourselves and staying healthy …. it’s also really important to learn to meditate and stretch for clarity. Stay safe my friends and God Bless you all 😉😉😉⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💋💋💋🌹🌹🌹🌹!!!!! PS I shot this on Father’s Day five days ago …. June 21st to be exact !!!!!⁣ ⁣ –⁣ ⁣ Side to side stretches – 100x ⁣⁣ Up and down legs raises – 50x⁣⁣ In and out – 50x⁣⁣ Circles – 50x⁣⁣ Repeat L shape all 3 ⁣⁣ Repeat w/ other leg⁣⁣ Hands and knees leg raises – 50x⁣⁣ Side leg raises – 50x⁣⁣ Repeat w/ other leg⁣⁣ Squats – 150x⁣⁣ Jumping Jacks – 150x⁣⁣ Posture⁣⁣ Knee backbend – 50x⁣⁣ Downward dog – 50x⁣⁣ Push ups – 50x⁣⁣ Stretch⁣⁣ Short workout but it kicks your buttocks 🙊🙊😜😜🤷‍♀️

Spears is currently quarantining with her boyfriend Sam Asghari during the coronavirus pandemic.

Britney Spears’ Most Memorable Performances
