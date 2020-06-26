Britney Spears Films Workout Routine From Makeshift Home Gym After Burning It Down

Britney Spears is still managing to get her workouts in despite burning down her home gym.
In case you missed it, earlier this year the singer, 38, accidentally burned down her workout space after knocking over a candle. Spears shared the news with her fans via Instagram, “It was an accident… but yes… I burnt it down 🙈.”
but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!
But while she waits for her regular spot to get rebuilt, Spears is sharing a workout tutorial from her makeshift space – all about getting that “tight buttocks.”
“Hi guys, I’m in my gym today,” Spears tells fans on Instagram. “Yes, it is the gym that I burnt down. It’s still not ready yet but I’m getting there.”
After the short introduction, Spears gets right into the workout.
believe it or not really do help with getting a tight buttocks 😉🍑🍑🍑. I didn’t have time to show the full routine in the video …. but trust me it will kick your ass 🥵💪🏻!!!!! I hope you all are taking care of yourselves and staying healthy …. it’s also really important to learn to meditate and stretch for clarity. Stay safe my friends and God Bless you all 😉😉😉⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💋💋💋🌹🌹🌹🌹!!!!! PS I shot this on Father’s Day five days ago …. June 21st to be exact !!!!! – Side to side stretches – 100x Up and down legs raises – 50x In and out – 50x Circles – 50x Repeat L shape all 3 Repeat w/ other leg Hands and knees leg raises – 50x Side leg raises – 50x Repeat w/ other leg Squats – 150x Jumping Jacks – 150x Posture Knee backbend – 50x Downward dog – 50x Push ups – 50x Stretch Short workout but it kicks your buttocks 🙊🙊😜😜🤷♀️
Spears is currently quarantining with her boyfriend Sam Asghari during the coronavirus pandemic.