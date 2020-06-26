Britney Spears Films Workout Routine From Makeshift Home Gym After Burning It Down

Britney Spears is still managing to get her workouts in despite burning down her home gym.

In case you missed it, earlier this year the singer, 38, accidentally burned down her workout space after knocking over a candle. Spears shared the news with her fans via Instagram, “It was an accident… but yes… I burnt it down 🙈.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Slammed By Beyoncé Fans For Calling Herself ‘Queen B’

But while she waits for her regular spot to get rebuilt, Spears is sharing a workout tutorial from her makeshift space – all about getting that “tight buttocks.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Hilariously Tells Beau Sam Asghari To ‘Be Quiet’ When He Interrupts Her LGBTQ Pride Message

“Hi guys, I’m in my gym today,” Spears tells fans on Instagram. “Yes, it is the gym that I burnt down. It’s still not ready yet but I’m getting there.”

After the short introduction, Spears gets right into the workout.

Spears is currently quarantining with her boyfriend Sam Asghari during the coronavirus pandemic.