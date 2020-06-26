Taylor Swift Says Omitting ‘Transgender’ And ‘Nonbinary People’ From U.S. Census Is ‘Really Brutal’

Taylor Swift says omitting transgender and nonbinary people from the 2020 U.S. Census is an attack on their value as citizens.

Swift addressed her fans in an emphatic statement for Pride Live’s Stonewall Day livestream event. The “Shake It Off” singer was concerned to see transgender and nonbinary people as an afterthought on the census.

“I got my Census the other day and there were two choices for gender,” Swift said. “There was male and female and that erasure was so upsetting to me, the erasure of transgender and nonbinary people.”

“When you don’t collect information on a group of people, that means that you have every excuse in the world not to support them,” she continued. “When you don’t collect data on a community, that’s a really, really brutal way of dismissing them.”

Swift, 30, was happy to see the U.S. Supreme Court rule in favour of protecting LGBTQ+ rights in workplaces; however, there is much work left to do.

“We had a really good step forward recently with the Supreme Court ruling based on discrimination, based on sex,” Swift expressed. “But we still have so far to go in terms of equality and protections for LGBTQ people and people in the trans community.”

“The Equality Act has still not been passed and that needs to happen,” she concluded. “I love you guys so much and I hope you have an amazing rest of Pride Month and continue fighting the good fight.”