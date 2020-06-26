Patton Oswalt Hosts Virtual Reunion With Cast Of ‘The Boys’, Featuring Sneak Peek At Season 2

“The Boys” are back — for a virtual reunion hosted by Patton Oswalt, who guest starred in the first season of the Amazon Primce Video about a group of badly behaved superheroes.

In addition to bringing together the cast and series creator Eric Kripke, Friday’s streaming event also dropped some hints about the upcoming second season, along with announcing the series’ return date.

“We cannot WAIT to show you season two,” said Kripke in a statement about season two. “It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional. In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on Sept. 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do. **No, he didn’t.”

“The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought,” reads the synopsis for the new season. “In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.”

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne and Laila Robbins, with Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar.

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” debuts on Sept. 4.