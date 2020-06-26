Mike Tindall Talks About Watching His Father ‘Deteriorate’ From Parkinson’s

Mike Tindall, the grandson-in-law to Queen Elizabeth and former Rugby player, is opening up about his father’s battle with Parkinson’s.

Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, is prepping to cycle 12,000 feet uphill as part of the Raid Local event in aid of The Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

Ahead of the event, Tindall spoke to the Daily Mail about watching his dad suffer from the disease for 17 years. “Over the last few years, I’ve really seen him deteriorate,” he said.

Tindall is patron of The Cure Parkinson’s Trust, which he hopes will help ensure others don’t have to watch loved ones deteriorate.

“It’s about other sons and daughters not having to see their dad go through what I’ve seen mine go through,” he said.

The event typically takes place in the Alps but was switched to the U.K. after coronavirus delays. Tindall has been prepping near his home in Gloucestershire.

Tindall confirmed in a post that the event has already raised $200,000 with at least 100 riders taking part.