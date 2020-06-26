Christina Aguilera Was Told To Go By Christina Agee: ‘The Businessmen’ Thought Her Name Was ‘Too Ethnic’

Christina Aguilera was asked by executives to change her name earlier in her career.

Aguilera, 39, told Billboard that businessmen in her company had once asked her to consider changing her name to something more palatable to a North American audience.

“I remember when I was first coming up, there was a big debate around me on changing my last name because all the businessmen around me thought it was too long, too complicated, and too ethnic,” she said. “‘Christina Agee’ was an option, but that clearly wasn’t going to fly.”

“I was dead set against the idea and I wanted to represent who I really was,” Aguilera continued. “Being Latina, it is a part of my heritage and who I am. I’ve been fighting for my last name my whole life.”

Picture that: Five-time Grammy-winning “Ain’t No Other Man” singer… Christina Agee.