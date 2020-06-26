Lena Waithe Celebrates BET Renewing Comedy ‘Twenties’ For A Second Season

Lena Waithe has a big reason to celebrate this weekend, her show “Twenties” has been renewed for a second season by BET.

The hit comedy series follows three mid-twenty girls, a queer Black girl, Hattie, and her two straight best friends, who spend their days together chasing their dreams.

“It took a long time to get this show on the air, but it was absolutely worth the wait. I needed THIS phenomenal cast and crew to make it happen,” Waithe said in a statement via Variety. “I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with this amazing group of people and our incredible viewers.”

BET added their own statement, “The first season of ‘Twenties, led by the incredible Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham, was a joy to watch in every sense. BET has always been about empowering and elevating black stories and we’re so excited to see where Lena Waithe and Susan Fales-Hill’s remarkable vision takes us in the second season.”

Before being picked up by BET, Waithe launched “Twenties” as a YouTube pilot in 2013.